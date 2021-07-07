Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Viola Kovács
@violatakesphotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Berries in the snow
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
winter garden
red berries
branch
berries
berries on a branch
garden
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
plant
snowman
blossom
Flower Images
petal
frost
Food Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Textures
190 photos
· Curated by Jeromy Logan
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
PICTURE IN PICTURE
255 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
City Life
45 photos
· Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building