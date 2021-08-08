Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nii SHU
@niiishu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
DMC-LX10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
street photography
banister
handrail
staircase
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
American Political
317 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
american
united state
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers