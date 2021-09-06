Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phạm Chung 🇻🇳
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
monastery
architecture
building
housing
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
worship
shrine
column
pillar
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
STREET STYLE
320 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
style
street
People Images & Pictures
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Celestial
199 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
night