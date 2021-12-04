Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Don Stouder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
wilderness
transportation
vehicle
valley
canyon
Landscape Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
HD Water Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Just Add Words
106 photos · Curated by Tracy Saunders
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Uplifting
86 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Food for Thought
103 photos · Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant