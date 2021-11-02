Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Reka Sarudi
@reka_says_hi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wild lavenders in the grass.
Related tags
lavender
Flower Images
nature green
plant
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
blossom
lupin
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Retro
29 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos
· Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business
Silhouette Mystery
258 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers