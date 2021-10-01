Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bowl
People Images & Pictures
human
dish
meal
Food Images & Pictures
stew
soup bowl
plant
pot
soup
cooker
appliance
Public domain images
Related collections
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #158: Product Hunt
71 photos
· Curated by Product Hunt
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers