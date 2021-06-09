Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anja Junghans
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nature green
makrophotography
nature images
plants wallpaper
plant
blossom
Flower Images
thistle
aster
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Horses
263 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Work
374 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
Website Backgrounds
business