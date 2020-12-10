Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jessica Irani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
eucalyptus textures
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
brooklyn
ny
usa
eucalyptus textures
indoors
close up
eucalyptus
bw
Texture Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
plants
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
ivy
Leaf Backgrounds
vine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Plants
493 photos
· Curated by Nilda Kipi
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
potted plant
Flora 2
73 photos
· Curated by Ben Sheehan
flora
Flower Images
plant
plants
123 photos
· Curated by King Road
plant
Flower Images
blossom