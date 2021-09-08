Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
mohamad rajab zade
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 9, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
stronghold
monastery
building
housing
architecture
castle
fort
archaeology
soil
ruins
pillar
column
Public domain images
Related collections
Macros
275 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora
Workflow
110 photos
· Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
Tokyo
73 photos
· Curated by Fanny Delahaye
tokyo
japan
building