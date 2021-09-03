Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Johan Abraham
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
taj mahal
pillar
india
monuments
building
architecture
tower
steeple
spire
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
bell tower
HD Grey Wallpapers
high rise
Free images
Related collections
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
InSHAPE
739 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
Details
46 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers