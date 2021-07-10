Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Desay
@desay
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Rose Images
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
petal
rock
wall
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Houseplant heaven
629 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
Humble Beginnings
38 photos
· Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
GOLD
34 photos
· Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images