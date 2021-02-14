Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elizabeth MacDonald
@lizzy_mac_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
My grandpa’s new dog learning to sit on command for the first time.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
hound
beagle
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Textures
71 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers