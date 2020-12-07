Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay Banks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bear Mountain, Highlands, NY, USA
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sunrise in the Hudson Valley (IG: @clay.banks)
Related tags
bear mountain
highlands
ny
usa
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
sunlight
Brown Backgrounds
New York Pictures & Images
hudson valley
upstate ny
somber
clay banks
Mountain Images & Pictures
river
drone
aerial
catskills
frozen river
cinematic
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mystical
140 photos
· Curated by Stefania Chihaia
mystical
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
landscape
2 photos
· Curated by Bhaskar P
Landscape Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
HP
62 photos
· Curated by Joyce Cheung
hp
building
HD Grey Wallpapers