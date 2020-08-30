Unsplash Home
Erik Karits
@erik_karits
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Deer tick (Ixodes scapularis)
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
tick
spider
arachnid
plant
hard-bodied tick
arthropod
poisonous
bacteria
ixodes scapularis
black-legged tick
ixodes ricinus
disease
danger
illness
lyme
parasitic
deer tick
castor bean tick
Free pictures
