Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tel Aviv, Israel
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
tel aviv
architecture
umbrellas
israel
shadow
jaffa
sunny
middle east
multicolored
shade
warm
street
pedestrian
People Images & Pictures
human
road
crowd
Free pictures
Related collections
Analytics
48 photos · Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Urban Spaces
94 photos · Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers