Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Munkhuu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mongolian Yak
Related tags
yak
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
mongolian yak
mongolian
mongolia
mongol
natural
Animals Images & Pictures
Travel Images
cattle
mammal
Free pictures
Related collections
Pattern & Symmetry
233 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
Food styling
372 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
pink
138 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant