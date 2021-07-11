Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sourabh Panari
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
July 11, 2021
--
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Water droplet on leaf
Related tags
kolhapur
maharashtra
india
droplet
drop
macro nature
macro plants
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
raindrop
dew drop
monsoon
natural beauty
nature green
nature images
close up
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
jewelry
gemstone
Free images
Related collections
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Wildlife
273 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images