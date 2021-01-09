Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Seema Miah
@seemamiah
Download free
Share
Info
Aberdeen, Scotland, UK
Published on
January 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Glasses on a book in warm sunlight
Related collections
Learning Portal
34 photos
· Curated by Robin Kupfer
Book Images & Photos
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Books
15 photos
· Curated by Jo VanEvery
Book Images & Photos
shelf
library
Coffee and Studying
30 photos
· Curated by Anastasia White
studying
Coffee Images
Book Images & Photos
Related tags
glasses
accessory
accessories
Book Images & Photos
aberdeen
scotland
uk
text
studying
reading
sunlight
education
quiet
thinking
teaching
Free images