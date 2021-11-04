Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Deepak N
@deepak6020
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
In frame - Cloth clips on a wire.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
minimalistic
monochrome
clips
closeup
rainy day
droplets
sony camera
cloth clips
word
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos · Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Together
232 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
together
couple
Love Images
Posed & Poised
78 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant