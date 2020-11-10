Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mariano Baraldi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 11, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
bamboo
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos · Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Aerial
356 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Orange is the new black
116 photos · Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor