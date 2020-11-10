Go to Mariano Baraldi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown wooden stick on green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
bamboo
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Aerial
356 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking