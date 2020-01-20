Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andre Jackson
@andrejackson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Diego, CA, USA
Published
on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of a man holding a woman's hand and ring during a proposal
Related tags
engagement
proposal
san diego
ca
usa
fiancé
engaged
engagement ring
ring
young love
reaction
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger
People Images & Pictures
human
accessory
accessories
hand
jewelry
Free images
Related collections
Moods
139 photos
· Curated by Stine Eder
mood
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Willow Custom
23 photos
· Curated by Hunter Rohwer
human
clothing
Wedding Backgrounds
TYPES OF SHOTS PT. 1
10 photos
· Curated by Jason Daleng
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
accessory