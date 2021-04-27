Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Isabel Lee
@sayhitobel
Download free
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
Nature Images
outdoors
grassland
field
vegetation
plant
countryside
paddy field
land
grove
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
Tree Images & Pictures
rural
Free images
Related collections
CITY
61 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
street
Toolkits
34 photos
· Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images