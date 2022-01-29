Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hasmik Ghazaryan Olson
@find_something_pretty_everyday
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alcázar of Segovia, Plaza Reina Victoria Eugenia, Segovia, Spain
Published
7d
ago
samsung, SM-G970U1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
c
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
segovia
spain
alcázar of segovia
plaza reina victoria eugenia
castle
alcazar
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
architecture
People Images & Pictures
human
fort
housing
Public domain images
Related collections
Unusually good
38 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
Music
85 photos · Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human