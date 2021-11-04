Its name recalls the impressive number of « coudriers » – commonly referred to as hazel trees – Isle-aux-Coudres has only been connected to the mainland since 1930. To visit this island, you need to take a ferry ride and enjoy the St. Lawrence river air. Its water and wind mills still produce wheat and buckwheat flours. Visiting its traditional cider factory, its economuseums and touring it on a bike to see its many stations of the Cross are reason enough to come. Sleep on the island in one of the many Bed and Breakfasts or inns lulled by the birdsongs and the foghorns.