Go to Subhadip Kanjilal's profile
@ronnie7
Download free
water droplets on green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

After a heavy rain..

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

wall paper
Tree Images & Pictures
water drop
HD Wallpapers
wallapers
wallpaper for mobile
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
droplet
veins
People Images & Pictures
human
Flower Images
blossom
Free images

Related collections

Photographers
130 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking