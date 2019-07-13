Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kouji Tsuru
@pafuxu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
tower
clock tower
building
architecture
analog clock
Clock Images
wall clock
hardwood
plywood
Free stock photos
Related collections
Travel
38 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures
Light
454 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Ants perspective
71 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
ground
Tree Images & Pictures