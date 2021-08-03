Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Edfu, Egypt
Related tags
statue
sculpture
egyptian
HD Holiday Wallpapers
ancient
Best Stone Pictures & Images
blue sky
pillars
Birds Images
afterlife
ancient egypt
archaeologist
carving
culture
dry
history
pharaoh
pillar
ruins
temple
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Family
63 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human
Sydney, Australia
79 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures
Tidy!
151 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers