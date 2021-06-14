Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
khufu
pharaoh
pyramids
temple
ancient egypt
Holiday Backgrounds
archaeologist
archeology
HD City Wallpapers
Desert Images
discovery
egypt
history
civilization
luxor
abandoned
afterlife
carving
cheops
clear sky
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
Home
88 photos · Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Collection #9: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
field
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures