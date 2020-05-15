Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Frank Zimmermann
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hamburg, Deutschland
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
marble cake & cappuccino in Café
Related tags
hamburg
deutschland
cup
coffee cup
latte
beverage
drink
saucer
pottery
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Abandoned
185 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Maldives
25 photos
· Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images
holidays
432 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures