Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kavindra Singh
@nature_shots2u
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
October 7, 2021
samsung, SM-M305F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
🤩
Related tags
bageshwar
uttarakhand
india
flare
Light Backgrounds
sunlight
Flower Images
plant
petal
blossom
Free stock photos
Related collections
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos
· Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business
Underwater
256 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming
Merry
152 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images