Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gio Mikava
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
bush
vegetation
Flower Images
blossom
petal
outdoors
herbal
herbs
potted plant
planter
pottery
vase
jar
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog