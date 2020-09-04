Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julian
@photasticlab
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rottenschwil, Switzerland
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Spitzwägerich / 04.09.2020
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rottenschwil
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
pollen
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
daisy
daisies
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
sprout
bud
asteraceae
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos · Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
bright-minimal
748 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Classic Cars
177 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle