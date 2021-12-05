Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Samanta Sokolova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vilnius, Lithuania
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vilnius
lithuania
People Images & Pictures
elegance
hair
Makeup Backgrounds
editorial
skin retouch
Beautiful Pictures & Images
lady
Girls Photos & Images
posing
fashion model
beauty
elegant
skin
poses
fashion girl
women fashion
women’s fashion
Free stock photos
Related collections
Catitude
71 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
Livestock and Agriculture
198 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor