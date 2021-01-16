Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tania Malréchauffé
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Käpylä, Helsinki, Finlandia
Published
on
January 16, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gemstone castle in the communal neighbourhood Puu-Käpylä, Helsinki.
Related tags
helsinki
käpylä
finlandia
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Kids Wallpapers
fun
castle
pine
needles
community
activity
food colouring
gemstone
gemstone castle
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Brick Wallpapers
finland
HD Color Wallpapers
colorful
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Merry
151 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Animals
778 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images