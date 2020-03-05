Go to Mitchell Griest's profile
Available for hire
Download free
water droplets on glass during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Botanical Gardens Parking, Atlanta, GA, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7SM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Raindrop splashing into a puddle, frozen in time

Related collections

Shadows & Silhouettes
268 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking