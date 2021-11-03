Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
ibmoon Kim
@kimibmoon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
construction worker
boardgame
pandemic
human
People Images & Pictures
game
photo
photography
chess
figurine
Free pictures
Related collections
Earth
58 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
City Life
45 photos
· Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor