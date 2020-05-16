Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Muhammadtaha Ibrahim Ma'aji
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nigeria
ahmadu bello university
zaria
wristwatch
Tree Images & Pictures
smiling
Happy Images & Pictures
purple dress
ring
black woman
black women
nigerian woman
africa
lady
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Hair inspiration
85 photos
· Curated by LaBrea Bass
inspiration
hair
human
ATV
80 photos
· Curated by J L
atv
Women Images & Pictures
portrait
blog
161 photos
· Curated by Uchechi Kalu
blog
human
Women Images & Pictures