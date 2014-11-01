Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael Fertig
@michaelfertig
Download free
Published on
November 1, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tiny mushroom on moss
Share
Info
Related collections
Soil, Earthy & Garden
396 photos
· Curated by Irene Valdes
soil
garden
plant
Mosses and lichens
41 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
moss
plant
flora
Macro
34 photos
· Curated by taylor
macro
plant
flora
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
flora
conifer
fern
moss
Grass Backgrounds
mushroom
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
growth
Life Images & Photos
outdoors
woodland
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
solitude
alone
HD Wood Wallpapers
backlight
Free stock photos