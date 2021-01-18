Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
rakabtw_
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
,
Interiors
,
Architecture & Interior
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
indoors
restaurant
cafe
vsco
restaurant food
vscocam
lightroom preset
coffee break
minimal interior
archicture
HD Starbucks Wallpapers
Coffee Images
cafe interior
cafe table
fast food
interior designer
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
restaurant kitchen
Free images
Related collections
Restaurant
26 photos
· Curated by Holly Fiish
restaurant
chair
furniture
ECL
96 photos
· Curated by Florian Zumfelde
ecl
building
indoor
interiors
13 photos
· Curated by Jui Pradhan
interior
indoor
furniture