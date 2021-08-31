Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael Darnall
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cambria
California Pictures
central coast
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
sunlight
silhouette
outdoors
Nature Images
tower
architecture
building
clock tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
Watch the Sky
209 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Color - Neutral Tones
3,453 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology