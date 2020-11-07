Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Albert Dehon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 7, 2020
Canon EOS 1300D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimalism
HD White Wallpapers
symetry
minimal
lines
belgium
handrail
banister
railing
corridor
building
architecture
Free pictures
Related collections
Expressive Expanses
333 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
Textures
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Geometry
115 photos
· Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building