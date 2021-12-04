Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Konstantin Mishchenko
@themishchenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Beautiful Pictures & Images
interiors
wedding in winter
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
Brown Backgrounds
robe
fashion
wristwatch
hand
veil
gown
Wedding Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Bohemian love child
117 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures
Blooms
171 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Minimal Black and White
82 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers