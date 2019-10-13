The conditions we enjoyed during our fortnight on Skye were very much, like football, a game of two halves. Our first week was met with glorious sunshine, blue skies, puffy clouds, and gentle breezes. In contrast, the second week was wet, stormy, wet, blustery, and wet. For me, Skye is one of those places where both weather conditions have their place. We decided to hike around the Quiraing—one of Scotland’s most iconic locations—during a day of 30+ mph winds, passing showers, and bursts of brief sun.