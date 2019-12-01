Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jill Dimond
@jilldimond
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Isle of Mull, Scotland, UK
Published
on
December 1, 2019
ILCE-5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Scottish cows taking in the glow of the morning sun
Related tags
isle of mull
scotland
uk
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
outdoors
field
grassland
Nature Images
beige
countryside
bull
rural
farm
meadow
pasture
ranch
angus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Scotland
443 photos
· Curated by Lesley Stewart
scotland
outdoor
united kingdom
Dissertation
30 photos
· Curated by Jocelyn Cuthbert
dissertation
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Farm
14 photos
· Curated by Jess C
farm
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures