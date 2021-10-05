Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pedro Dutra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
potted plant
vase
pottery
jar
herbs
planter
mint
HD Green Wallpapers
veins
parsley
Free stock photos
Related collections
perfectly pale
55 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Snow
166 photos
· Curated by Tara Santillan
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Cameragraph
63 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len