Such views are not very common lately because the weather is rather poor. But there were some nice days this week! I heard the opinion that this photo gives the impression of being pre-war - is there something in it? Jerozolimskie Avenues is located in that way that around this time of the year you can see the sunsets very nicely watching along them. A bit late for these great photos as the sun sets centrally "on" the avenues... but still I really enjoyed it and it was a visual pleasure for me to photograph this place at that time.