Go to Charles Ley Baldemor's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in brown long sleeve shirt and blue denim shorts sitting on concrete stairs
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
shorts
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
sleeve
blouse
female
Women Images & Pictures
long sleeve
Free stock photos

Related collections

cancer
29 photos · Curated by Kimberley Vanderwolf
cancer
medical
human
Travel
426 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Eid
26 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
eid
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking