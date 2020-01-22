Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Austrian National Library
@austriannationallibrary
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
History
Share
Info
Published
on
January 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Preparation for the exhibition in the Vienna City Hall. 1947
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sports Images
caucasian
sportsman
Historical Photos & Images
team player
female
store
Women Images & Pictures
shop floor
austria
male
man
painter
artists
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
footwear
Free pictures
Related collections
odd
58 photos
· Curated by Fran Roth
odd
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
kurt louis studio
99 photos
· Curated by anna cowie
studio
HD Art Wallpapers
human
Vintage
264 photos
· Curated by Abby
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
human