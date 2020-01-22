Go to Austrian National Library's profile
@austriannationallibrary
Download free
grayscale photo of man and woman standing beside boy
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

History
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Preparation for the exhibition in the Vienna City Hall. 1947

Related collections

odd
58 photos · Curated by Fran Roth
odd
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
kurt louis studio
99 photos · Curated by anna cowie
studio
HD Art Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking