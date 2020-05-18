Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zoey Zhao
@hellozzq
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
ivy
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
blossom
Flower Images
planter
Public domain images
Related collections
Water Journal
929 photos
· Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Warm and Muted Vol. 2
365 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Inspiration
153 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images