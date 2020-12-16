Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rebecca McKenna
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Canon, PowerShot A2200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lemons on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.
Related tags
amalfi
amalfi coast
capri
Italy Pictures & Images
plant
citrus fruit
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
produce
grapefruit
lemon
Free stock photos
Related collections
Italie
29 photos
· Curated by Anna Paris
italie
Italy Pictures & Images
outdoor
Nonna Tonda Wand
106 photos
· Curated by Matthias Hackbusch
Italy Pictures & Images
Food Images & Pictures
human
costiera amalfitana
21 photos
· Curated by Lorenzo Bulckaen
costiera amalfitana
Italy Pictures & Images
outdoor