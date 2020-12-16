Go to Rebecca McKenna's profile
Available for hire
Download free
yellow lemon fruit on green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, PowerShot A2200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lemons on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

Related collections

Italie
29 photos · Curated by Anna Paris
italie
Italy Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking